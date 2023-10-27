Kings vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 27
The Sacramento Kings (1-0) are welcoming in the Golden State Warriors (0-1) for a matchup of Pacific Division foes at Golden 1 Center, with a tip-off time of 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. It's the first matchup between the clubs this season.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Kings vs. Warriors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kings vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kings Moneyline
|Warriors Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kings (-3.5)
|237.5
|-145
|+120
Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Kings outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game last season, with a +217 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.7 points per game (first in NBA) and allowed 118.1 per outing (25th in league).
- The Warriors outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game last season (scoring 118.9 points per game to rank second in the league while allowing 117.1 per contest to rank 21st in the NBA) and had a +148 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams scored a combined 239.6 points per game last season, 2.1 more points than this matchup's point total.
- These teams allowed a combined 235.2 points per game last year, 2.3 fewer points than the total for this contest.
- Sacramento covered 45 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.
- Golden State put together a 39-43-0 record against the spread last year.
Kings Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|De'Aaron Fox
|23.5
|-120
|18.0
|Domantas Sabonis
|18.5
|-120
|22.0
|Malik Monk
|14.5
|-105
|10.0
|Harrison Barnes
|13.5
|-115
|33.0
|Kevin Huerter
|12.5
|-105
|7.0
Kings and Warriors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Kings
|+5000
|+2500
|-
|Warriors
|+1400
|+700
|-
