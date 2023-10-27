High school football action in Livingston Parish, Louisiana is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!

    • Livingston Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Pope John Paul II High School at Springfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Springfield, LA
    • Conference: 2A - District 10
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

