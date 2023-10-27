We have 2023 high school football competition in Webster Parish, Louisiana this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.

    • Webster Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Minden High School at Booker T. Washington High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Shreveport, LA
    • Conference: 4A - District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

