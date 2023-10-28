Brandon Ingram plus his New Orleans Pelicans teammates face the New York Knicks at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last action, a 111-104 win over the Grizzlies, Ingram tallied 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Let's look at Ingram's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-102)

Over 25.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-106)

Over 5.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-130)

Over 5.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+140)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Knicks conceded 113.1 points per game last season, 12th in the league.

Giving up 42 rebounds per contest last season, the Knicks were seventh in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Knicks were ranked 13th in the league defensively last season, allowing 25.1 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Knicks were ranked 25th in the NBA last season, allowing 13 makes per game.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 40 18 7 7 0 0 1 2/25/2023 36 19 4 3 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.