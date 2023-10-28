CJ McCollum will hope to make a difference for the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, against the New York Knicks.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 111-104 win over the Grizzlies (his last action) McCollum produced 24 points, six assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down McCollum's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-115)

Over 18.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-128)

Over 3.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-135)

Over 4.5 (-135) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-141)

Looking to bet on one or more of McCollum's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 113.1 points per game last season made the Knicks the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Knicks conceded 42 rebounds on average last season, seventh in the league.

Conceding an average of 25.1 assists last year, the Knicks were the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Knicks were the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 13 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

CJ McCollum vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 39 23 5 4 4 0 0 2/25/2023 34 13 2 4 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.