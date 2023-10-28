The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (7-0) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Truist Field in a battle of ACC opponents.

Florida State has been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking fifth-best in scoring offense (41.6 points per game) and 21st-best in scoring defense (18.6 points allowed per game). From an offensive standpoint, Wake Forest is generating 23.1 points per game (99th-ranked). It ranks 45th in the FBS defensively (22.1 points given up per game).

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Key Statistics

Florida State Wake Forest 443.7 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.4 (98th) 350.1 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.9 (53rd) 173.7 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.1 (81st) 270.0 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.3 (84th) 4 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (120th) 9 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 1,740 yards (248.6 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 65.6% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 176 rushing yards on 50 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Trey Benson, has carried the ball 77 times for 519 yards (74.1 per game), scoring six times.

Lawrance Toafili has been handed the ball 35 times this year and racked up 251 yards (35.9 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also contributed in the pass game with 16 grabs for 132 yards and one touchdown.

Keon Coleman's 472 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 49 times and has collected 31 catches and seven touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has caught 25 passes for 415 yards (59.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaheim Bell's 22 receptions have turned into 291 yards and two touchdowns.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has recored 1,197 passing yards, or 171.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.6% of his passes and has collected nine touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 11.3 rushing yards per game.

Demond Claiborne has rushed for 471 yards on 99 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Justice Ellison has been given 76 carries and totaled 348 yards.

Jahmal Banks has hauled in 433 receiving yards on 38 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Taylor Morin has put together a 338-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 27 passes on 43 targets.

Wesley Grimes' 33 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

