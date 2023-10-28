The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-3) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in a clash of Sun Belt foes.

South Alabama ranks 28th in scoring defense this year (19.4 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in the FBS with 35.4 points per game. Louisiana ranks 37th in the FBS with 32.9 points per game on offense, and it ranks 88th with 27.9 points surrendered per contest on defense.

Louisiana vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Louisiana vs. South Alabama Key Statistics

Louisiana South Alabama 425.6 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 448 (36th) 365.4 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.4 (15th) 216.1 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.1 (43rd) 209.4 (92nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.9 (35th) 13 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (49th) 10 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (35th)

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has been a dual threat for Louisiana this season. He has 906 passing yards (129.4 per game) while completing 64.7% of his passes. He's thrown eight touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 446 yards (63.7 ypg) on 57 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jacob Kibodi has rushed 64 times for 466 yards, with five touchdowns.

Robert Williams leads his squad with 289 receiving yards on 22 catches with three touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard has 19 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 241 yards (34.4 yards per game) this year.

Peter LeBlanc's 15 catches (on 26 targets) have netted him 209 yards (29.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has 1,775 yards passing for South Alabama, completing 67.3% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has racked up 578 yards on 103 carries while finding paydirt 12 times.

Kentrel Bullock has collected 343 yards on 68 attempts, scoring three times.

Caullin Lacy's team-leading 826 yards as a receiver have come on 48 catches (out of 66 targets) with six touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has hauled in 24 passes while averaging 53.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Lincoln Sefcik has a total of 152 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 16 passes and scoring one touchdown.

