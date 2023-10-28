Louisiana vs. South Alabama: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 11 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Louisiana matchup.
Louisiana vs. South Alabama Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
Louisiana vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Alabama Moneyline
|Louisiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Alabama (-11)
|54.5
|-450
|+325
|FanDuel
|South Alabama (-11.5)
|55.5
|-480
|+360
Louisiana vs. South Alabama Betting Trends
- Louisiana has won two games against the spread this year.
- South Alabama is 3-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Jaguars have been favored by 11 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
