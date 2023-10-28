The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 11 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Louisiana matchup.

Louisiana vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Louisiana vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Louisiana Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-11) 54.5 -450 +325 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-11.5) 55.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Louisiana vs. South Alabama Betting Trends

Louisiana has won two games against the spread this year.

South Alabama is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

The Jaguars have been favored by 11 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

