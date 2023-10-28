The No. 20 Duke Blue Devils (5-2), with the 19th-ranked run offense in the country, will play the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (6-1) and the 15th-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Cardinals are favored by 5.5 points. An over/under of 46 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Duke matchup.

Louisville vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisville Moneyline Duke Moneyline BetMGM Louisville (-5.5) 46 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Louisville (-6.5) 46.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Louisville vs. Duke Betting Trends

Louisville has compiled a 3-3-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Duke has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Blue Devils have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Louisville & Duke 2023 Futures Odds

Louisville To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 Duke To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.