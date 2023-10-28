On Saturday, October 28, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) take on the New York Knicks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG.

Pelicans vs. Knicks Game Information

Pelicans Players to Watch

Per game, CJ McCollum put up points, 4.4 boards and 5.7 assists last season. He also posted 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers last season were 14.1 points, 10.2 boards and 1.8 assists per game. He drained 54.7% of his shots from the floor.

Brandon Ingram's numbers last season were 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He drained 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 39% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Herbert Jones recorded 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He sank 46.9% of his shots from the field.

Last season, Zion Williamson put up 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He drained 60.8% of his shots from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle's numbers last season were 25.1 points, 10 boards and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the field and 34.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Brunson recorded 24 points last season, plus 6.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Immanuel Quickley averaged 14.9 points, 3.4 assists and 4.2 boards.

RJ Barrett's numbers last season were 19.6 points, 5 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 31% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Donte DiVincenzo's stats last season were 9.4 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the field and 39.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Pelicans vs. Knicks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pelicans Knicks 114.4 Points Avg. 116 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 48% Field Goal % 47% 36.4% Three Point % 35.4%

