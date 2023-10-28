Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 28, when the Southern Jaguars and Texas Southern Tigers square off at 5:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Jaguars. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Southern vs. Texas Southern Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern (-12.3) 48.5 Southern 30, Texas Southern 18

Week 9 SWAC Predictions

Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Jaguars put together a 4-6-0 ATS record last year.

The Jaguars and their opponents combined to go over the point total four out of 10 times last season.

Texas Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of five of Tigers games last year went over the point total.

Jaguars vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern 23.3 16.1 24.5 20.3 18.5 7 Texas Southern 24.9 38.7 35.7 25 16.8 49

