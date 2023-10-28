SWAC foes meet when the Southern Jaguars (4-3) and the Texas Southern Tigers (2-5) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Ace W. Mumford Stadium.

Southern ranks 72nd in points scored this season (23.3 points per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking fifth-best in the FCS with 16.1 points allowed per game. Texas Southern ranks 57th in points per game (24.9), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the FCS with 38.7 points ceded per contest.

Southern vs. Texas Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium

Southern vs. Texas Southern Key Statistics

Southern Texas Southern 303 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.4 (71st) 195.7 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.1 (87th) 110.6 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.1 (31st) 192.4 (74th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 171.3 (96th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (115th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has recorded 1,268 yards (181.1 ypg) on 89-of-145 passing with nine touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Gary Quarles, has carried the ball 78 times for 359 yards (51.3 per game), scoring three times.

Kendric Rhymes has collected 271 yards on 52 carries, scoring two times. He's grabbed 11 passes for 123 yards (17.6 per game) and two touchdowns, as well.

Chandler Whitfield's team-leading 245 yards as a receiver have come on 15 catches (out of 12 targets) with two touchdowns.

August Pitre III has put up a 164-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in nine passes on eight targets.

Colbey Washington has a total of 151 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 12 throws.

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Jace Wilson has 846 passing yards, or 141 per game, so far this season. He has completed 52.8% of his passes and has recorded seven touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 12.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

LaDarius Owens has run for 695 yards on 98 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Jacorey Howard has been given 48 carries and totaled 239 yards with three touchdowns.

Jyrin Johnson has racked up 292 receiving yards on 29 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Quaydarius Davis has put together a 236-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 20 passes on 22 targets.

Trenton Leary has racked up 138 reciving yards (19.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

