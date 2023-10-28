Which team sits on top of the Southland as we head into Week 9 of the college football season? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

Southland Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Incarnate Word

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 8-0

6-1 | 8-0 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 86th

86th Last Game: W 35-24 vs McNeese

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Lamar

@ Lamar Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Nicholls State

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-2

3-3 | 6-2 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 91st

91st Last Game: W 27-7 vs Texas A&M-Commerce

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Lamar

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 5-4

4-3 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 54th

54th Last Game: W 30-24 vs SE Louisiana

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Houston Christian

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-4

3-4 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 61st

61st Last Game: W 30-0 vs Prairie View A&M

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M-Commerce Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. SE Louisiana

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 3-6

1-7 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 67th

67th Last Game: W 37-20 vs Northwestern State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

6. Texas A&M-Commerce

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 2-8

1-6 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 25th

25th Last Game: L 27-7 vs Nicholls State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Houston Christian

@ Houston Christian Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. McNeese

Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 1-8

0-7 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 64th

64th Last Game: L 35-24 vs Incarnate Word

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Northwestern State

Northwestern State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Northwestern State

Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-8

0-6 | 0-8 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 62nd

62nd Last Game: L 37-20 vs SE Louisiana

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ McNeese

@ McNeese Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

