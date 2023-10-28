The No. 22 Tulane Green Wave (6-1) and the Rice Owls (4-3) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rice Stadium in a battle of AAC foes.

Tulane is totaling 398.6 yards per game on offense, which ranks 63rd in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Green Wave rank 44th, giving up 341.6 yards per contest. With 412.3 total yards per game on offense, Rice ranks 54th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 82nd, allowing 383 total yards per contest.

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Tulane vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Tulane vs. Rice Key Statistics

Tulane Rice 398.6 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 412.3 (69th) 341.6 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383 (68th) 169.1 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 92.4 (124th) 229.4 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.9 (12th) 12 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 14 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (93rd)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt leads Tulane with 1,121 yards (160.1 ypg) on 80-of-113 passing with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 191 rushing yards on 47 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Makhi Hughes has carried the ball 118 times for a team-high 619 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

Lawrence Keys III's team-high 494 yards as a receiver have come on 27 catches (out of 47 targets) with six touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II has caught 18 passes for 332 yards (47.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jha'Quan Jackson has been the target of 31 passes and compiled 19 grabs for 329 yards, an average of 47 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels leads Rice with 2,173 yards on 155-of-243 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Dean Connors' team-high 300 rushing yards have come on 50 carries, with four touchdowns. He also leads the team with 326 receiving yards (46.6 per game) on 26 catches with two touchdowns.

Juma Otoviano has compiled 171 yards on 47 carries with two touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey has registered 36 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 613 (87.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 65 times and has seven touchdowns.

Rawson MacNeill's 36 targets have resulted in 21 grabs for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

