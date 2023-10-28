The No. 22 Tulane Green Wave (6-1) will face off against a fellow AAC opponent, the Rice Owls (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Owls are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 53.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Rice matchup in this article.

Tulane vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Tulane vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

Tulane vs. Rice Betting Trends

Tulane has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Green Wave have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Rice has covered four times in six games with a spread this year.

The Owls have won their only game this season when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Tulane 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 To Win the AAC +150 Bet $100 to win $150

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.