The Rice Owls (4-3) are 10.5-point underdogs in a home AAC matchup with the No. 22 Tulane Green Wave (6-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The total is 55 points for this game.

Offensively, Tulane ranks 47th in the FBS with 30.7 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 28th in points allowed (341.6 points allowed per contest). From an offensive standpoint, Rice is generating 34 points per game (31st-ranked). It ranks 84th in the FBS defensively (27.4 points surrendered per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane vs. Rice Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Tulane vs Rice Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulane -10.5 -110 -110 55 -110 -110 -400 +310

Looking to place a bet on Tulane vs. Rice? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Tulane Recent Performance

The Green Wave have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, compiling 430 total yards per game during that stretch (-21-worst). They've been more competent on the other side of the ball, giving up 408.7 total yards per game (102nd).

Despite sporting the 45th-ranked scoring offense over the last three games (33.7 points per game), the Green Wave rank 19th-worst in scoring defense over that stretch (24 points allowed per game).

With 212.3 passing yards per game on offense (-115-worst) and 309.3 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-115-worst) over the last three tilts, Tulane has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball lately.

With an average of 217.7 rushing yards per game on offense and 99.3 rushing yards surrendered on defense over the last three games, the Green Wave rank 32nd and 42nd, respectively, during that timeframe.

Over their past three contests, the Green Wave have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In its past three contests, Tulane has not hit the over.

Week 9 AAC Betting Trends

Tulane Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Tulane has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

The Green Wave have been favored by 10.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Tulane has combined with its opponent to go over in one of six games with a set total (16.7%).

Tulane has not yet lost when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.

Tulane has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Green Wave have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

Bet on Tulane to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt leads Tulane with 1,121 yards (160.1 ypg) on 80-of-113 passing with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 191 rushing yards on 47 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Makhi Hughes, has carried the ball 118 times for 619 yards (88.4 per game), scoring five times.

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 27 catches for 494 yards (70.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Chris Brazzell II has caught 18 passes while averaging 47.4 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jha'Quan Jackson has been the target of 31 passes and racked up 19 grabs for 329 yards, an average of 47 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Darius Hodges has racked up 5.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording six TFL and 16 tackles.

Jesus Machado, Tulane's tackle leader, has 42 tackles and one interception this year.

Lance Robinson has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 17 tackles and four passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.