Seeking an updated view of the UAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

UAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Central Arkansas

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 7-2

5-2 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 7th

7th Last Game: W 24-21 vs SFA

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Tarleton State

Tarleton State Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Austin Peay

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 8-1

5-2 | 8-1 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 63rd

63rd Last Game: W 48-45 vs Southern Utah

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: North Alabama

North Alabama Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Abilene Christian

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-3

4-3 | 6-3 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 55th

55th Last Game: W 34-27 vs SFA

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Southern Utah

@ Southern Utah Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Southern Utah

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 4-3

2-5 | 4-3 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 35th

35th Last Game: L 48-45 vs Austin Peay

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. SFA

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-6

3-5 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 60th

60th Last Game: L 34-27 vs Abilene Christian

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

6. Tarleton State

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 4-4

5-3 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 83rd

83rd Last Game: W 42-0 vs Morehead State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Central Arkansas

@ Central Arkansas Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Eastern Kentucky

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-4

3-4 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 30th

30th Last Game: L 35-32 vs Gardner-Webb

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Utah Tech

@ Utah Tech Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Utah Tech

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 2-7

2-5 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 31-30 vs North Alabama

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. North Alabama

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-5 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 47th

47th Last Game: W 31-30 vs Utah Tech

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Austin Peay

@ Austin Peay Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

