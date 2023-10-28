Sun Belt foes will clash when the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-5) meet the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-4). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UL Monroe 29, Arkansas State 28

The Warhawks have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter.

Arkansas State has entered the game as an underdog six times this season and won twice.

The Red Wolves have a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Warhawks a 54.5% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UL Monroe (-1.5)



UL Monroe (-1.5) Against the spread, UL Monroe is 4-2-0 this year.

Arkansas State owns a record of 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Red Wolves have just two ATS wins in six games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55.5)



Over (55.5) This season, three of UL Monroe's seven games have gone over Saturday's total of 55.5 points.

There have been three Arkansas State games that have finished with a combined score over 55.5 points this season.

UL Monroe averages 19.9 points per game against Arkansas State's 21.4, totaling 14.2 points under the game's total of 55.5.

Splits Tables

UL Monroe

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.3 49.3 59.2 Implied Total AVG 36 30.3 41.7 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-2 0-3

Arkansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.6 52.5 55.2 Implied Total AVG 35.1 34 36.7 ATS Record 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-2 1-2

