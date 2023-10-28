Sun Belt foes meet when the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-5) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-4) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks 10th-worst in the FBS (449.3 yards allowed per game), UL Monroe has put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 104th in the FBS offensively averaging 334.3 yards per game. Arkansas State has been sputtering defensively, ranking ninth-worst with 35.1 points allowed per game. It has been more productive offensively, generating 21.4 points per contest (107th-ranked).

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Key Statistics

UL Monroe Arkansas State 334.3 (113th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.3 (100th) 449.3 (106th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 456.4 (113th) 160.4 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.7 (88th) 173.9 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.6 (77th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (37th) 16 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (125th)

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has thrown for 776 yards (110.9 ypg) to lead UL Monroe, completing 54% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 246 rushing yards on 64 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Isaiah Woullard has 341 rushing yards on 68 carries with one touchdown.

This season, Hunter Smith has carried the ball 49 times for 322 yards (46 per game) and three touchdowns.

Tyrone Howell's team-high 361 yards as a receiver have come on 32 receptions (out of 55 targets) with six touchdowns.

Devaughn Mortimer has put up a 215-yard season so far, hauling in 10 passes on 18 targets.

Dariyan Wiley's 12 grabs have yielded 175 yards and one touchdown.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor has been a dual threat for Arkansas State this season. He has 1,156 passing yards (165.1 per game) while completing 60.5% of his passes. He's thrown 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 246 yards (35.1 ypg) on 61 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Ja'Quez Cross has run the ball 61 times for 394 yards, with three touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson has racked up 379 receiving yards on 20 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Jeff Foreman has put up a 288-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 12 passes on 26 targets.

Corey Rucker's 16 grabs (on 42 targets) have netted him 283 yards (40.4 ypg).

