Alvin Kamara has a decent matchup when his New Orleans Saints meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts have allowed 118.7 rushing yards per game, 21st in the NFL.

Kamara has accumulated a team-high 261 yards on the ground after getting 69 attempts (65.3 ypg). He has scored one rushing TD. Kamara has also gathered 35 passes for 177 yards (44.3 ypg).

Kamara vs. the Colts

Kamara vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games The Colts have let two opposing rushers to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Indianapolis has allowed one or more rushing TDs to eight opposing players this year.

The Colts have let four opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 118.7 rushing yards per game given up by the Colts defense makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.

The Colts have the No. 31 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, conceding 12 this season (1.7 per game).

Saints Player Previews

Alvin Kamara Rushing Props vs. the Colts

Rushing Yards: 51.5 (-118)

Kamara Rushing Insights

Kamara hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in three of his four opportunities this season (75.0%).

The Saints pass on 58.0% of their plays and run on 42.0%. They are 20th in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 69 of his team's 199 total rushing attempts this season (34.7%).

Kamara has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 10.0% of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has 13 red zone carries for 37.1% of the team share (his team runs on 49.3% of its plays in the red zone).

Alvin Kamara Receiving Props vs the Colts

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-115)

Kamara Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Kamara has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 75.0% of his games (three of four).

Kamara has been targeted on 39 of his team's 275 passing attempts this season (14.2% target share).

He has 177 receiving yards on 39 targets to rank 128th in league play with 4.5 yards per target.

Having played four games this season, Kamara has not tallied a TD reception.

Kamara (five red zone targets) has been targeted 13.9% of the time in the red zone (36 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Kamara's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 17 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 14 TAR / 12 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 19 ATT / 68 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 7 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 22 ATT / 80 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/1/2023 Week 4 11 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 14 TAR / 13 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs

