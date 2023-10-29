At Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 8, the New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave will be lined up against the Indianapolis Colts pass defense and Julian Blackmon. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this important matchup.

Saints vs. Colts Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Chris Olave Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Colts 53.1 7.6 28 84 8.45

Chris Olave vs. Julian Blackmon Insights

Chris Olave & the Saints' Offense

Chris Olave's 471 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 68 times and has registered 39 receptions and one touchdown.

In terms of the passing game, New Orleans is averaging 227.9 yards (1,595 total), which is the 10th-best number in the NFL.

The Saints' scoring average on offense ranks 20th in the NFL, at 19 points per game.

New Orleans has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 39.3 times per game (third in NFL).

In the red zone, the Saints have been one of the most pass-happy offenses this season, passing the ball 36 times, which ranks them fifth in the NFL.

Julian Blackmon & the Colts' Defense

Julian Blackmon leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 50 tackles, four TFL, and three passes defended.

When it comes to defending against the pass, Indianapolis' D ranks 22nd in the NFL with 1,628 passing yards allowed (232.6 per game) and seventh with seven passing touchdowns allowed.

This year, the Colts have had one of the lesser defenses in the league, ranking 31st in the NFL by surrendering 27.3 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 25th in the NFL with 351.3 total yards allowed per contest.

Four players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Indianapolis this season.

Seven players have caught a touchdown against the Colts this season.

Chris Olave vs. Julian Blackmon Advanced Stats

Chris Olave Julian Blackmon Rec. Targets 68 28 Def. Targets Receptions 39 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.1 19 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 471 50 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 67.3 7.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 170 4 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 2 Interceptions

