Derek Carr has a decent matchup when his New Orleans Saints face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts have allowed 232.6 passing yards per game, 19th in the league.

This year, Carr has thrown for 1,600 yards (228.6 per game), going 163-for-255 (63.9%) and tallying six TDs with four picks. With 21 yards on 14 attempts, Carr also has helped out on the ground.

Carr vs. the Colts

Carr vs the Colts (since 2021): 2 GP / 251.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 251.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD Indianapolis has allowed two opposing players to rack up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Colts have given up four players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Indianapolis in 2023.

The Colts have not given up more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by an opposing quarterback this season.

The Colts yield 232.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Colts have conceded seven passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks seventh in NFL play.

Saints Player Previews

Derek Carr Passing Props vs. the Colts

Passing Yards: 239.5 (-115)

239.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+125)

Carr Passing Insights

So far this season, Carr has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in three of seven opportunities.

The Saints have passed 58.0% of the time and run 42.0% this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Carr's 6.3 yards per attempt rank 27th in the NFL.

Carr has completed at least one touchdown pass in five of seven games, including multiple TDs once.

He has 60.0% of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

Carr has attempted 35 passes in the red zone (49.3% of his team's red zone plays).

Derek Carr Rushing Props vs the Colts

Rushing Yards: 1.5 (-125)

Carr Rushing Insights

Carr has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in six opportunities this season.

Carr has no rushing touchdowns in seven games this season.

He has two red zone rushing carries (5.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Carr's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 33-for-55 / 301 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 32-for-50 / 353 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 18-for-26 / 183 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/1/2023 Week 4 23-for-37 / 127 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/24/2023 Week 3 13-for-18 / 103 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

