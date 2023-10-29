Should you bet on Derek Carr finding his way into the end zone in the New Orleans Saints' upcoming Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Derek Carr score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Carr has rushed for 21 yards (3 per game) on 14 carries.

Carr has not reached the end zone on the ground once in seven games.

Derek Carr Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Titans 23 33 305 1 1 3 4 0 Week 2 @Panthers 21 36 228 0 1 3 -4 0 Week 3 @Packers 13 18 103 1 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 23 37 127 0 0 2 1 0 Week 5 @Patriots 18 26 183 2 0 2 4 0 Week 6 @Texans 32 50 353 1 1 1 2 0 Week 7 Jaguars 33 55 301 1 1 3 14 0

