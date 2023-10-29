Derek Carr vs. Gardner Minshew in Week 8: Saints vs. Colts Preview, Stats
The New Orleans Saints (3-4) and Indianapolis Colts (3-4) are set to meet at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 29, which means that Derek Carr and Gardner Minshew will be leading the way for the respective sides. Below, we dissect both signal callers, highlighting the numbers and trends that will come into play this week.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Saints vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Want to rep Carr this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Derek Carr vs. Gardner Minshew Matchup
|Derek Carr
|2023 Stats
|Gardner Minshew
|7
|Games Played
|6
|63.9%
|Completion %
|65.2%
|1,600 (228.6)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,187 (197.8)
|6
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Interceptions
|4
|21 (3.0)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|37 (6.2)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Other Matchup Previews
- Click here for Kirk Cousins vs. Jordan Love in Week 8
- Click here for Tua Tagovailoa vs. Mac Jones in Week 8
- Click here for Zach Wilson vs. Tyrod Taylor in Week 8
- Click here for Joshua Dobbs vs. Lamar Jackson in Week 8
- Click here for Phillip Walker vs. Geno Smith in Week 8
Derek Carr Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 235.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Colts Defensive Stats
- So far this year, the Colts are having trouble keeping opposing offenses at bay, allowing 27.3 points per game (25th in NFL).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Indianapolis is 22nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,628) and seventh in passing TDs allowed (seven).
- Against the run, the Colts rank 22nd in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (831) and 31st in rushing TDs allowed (12).
- On defense, Indianapolis is eighth in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 35.6%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is 23rd (61.9%).
Who comes out on top when the Saints and the Colts square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!
Gardner Minshew Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 218.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Saints Defensive Stats
- So far this year, the Colts rank 31st in the league with 27.3 points allowed per contest, and they rank 25th in total yards allowed with 351.3 given up per game.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Indianapolis is 22nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,628) and seventh in passing touchdowns allowed (seven).
- Against the run, the Colts have surrendered 831 rushing yards this year, ranking 22nd in the league. In terms of rushing TDs allowed, they rank 31st in the NFL with 12.
- On defense, Indianapolis is 23rd in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (61.9%) and eighth in third-down percentage allowed (35.6%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.