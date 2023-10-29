Juwan Johnson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 8 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Johnson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Heading into Week 8, Johnson has seven receptions for 61 yards -- 8.7 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 12 occasions.

Juwan Johnson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Calf

The Saints have one other receiver on the injury list this week: Jimmy Graham (LP/illness): 1 Rec; 8 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 8 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Johnson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 12 7 61 34 0 8.7

Johnson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Panthers 3 2 13 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 2 12 0

