The New Orleans Saints (3-4) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The line predicts a close game, with the Saints favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the outing.

Before live betting this week's matchup that has the Saints taking on the Colts, check out the article below. We have put together all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Saints-Colts matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Saints vs Colts on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints vs. Colts Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Saints have been winning two times, have been losing three times, and have been tied two times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 3.7 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Colts have played seven games this year, and they have been winning after the first quarter four times and have been losing three times.

2nd Quarter

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games this season, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.1 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.3 points on average in the second quarter.

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, lost two times, and tied two times in seven games this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the Saints have won the third quarter in five games and have been knotted up in two games.

On offense, New Orleans is averaging 5.1 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 0.9 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

In terms of scoring in the third quarter, the Colts have won the third quarter in three games and have been outscored in the third quarter in four games.

4th Quarter

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games this season, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

New Orleans' offense is averaging five points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.7 points on average in that quarter.

In terms of scoring in the fourth quarter, the Colts have won that quarter in five games and have lost that quarter in two games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Saints vs. Colts Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In seven games this year, the Saints have led after the first half three times and have trailed after the first half four times.

The Colts have led after the first half in four games this season. The team has trailed after the first half in three games.

2nd Half

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games this season, been outscored in the second half in two games, and been knotted up in the second half in two games.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 10.1 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing 8.6 points on average in the second half.

Digging into scoring in the second half, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games, with a 2-2 record in those contests. They have lost the second half in three games (1-2).

Rep the Saints or the Colts with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.