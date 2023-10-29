The New Orleans Saints (3-4) visit the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to live stream this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Saints vs. Colts

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Saints Insights

This year, the Saints put up 8.3 fewer points per game (19) than the Colts surrender (27.3).

The Saints average 25.3 fewer yards per game (326) than the Colts give up per contest (351.3).

This season, New Orleans racks up 98.1 rushing yards per game, 20.6 fewer than Indianapolis allows per contest (118.7).

This year, the Saints have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Colts have takeaways (10).

Saints Away Performance

On the road, the Saints average more points (21 per game) than they do overall (19). They also allow fewer points in away games (13.8) than they do overall (18.1).

On the road, the Saints accumulate more yards (331.8 per game) than they do overall (326). They also concede fewer yards away from home (258) than they do overall (285.7).

On the road, the Saints pick up more rushing yards (109 per game) than they do overall (98.1). They also give up fewer rushing yards on the road (90) than they do overall (98.7).

The Saints successfully convert 36.7% of third downs on the road (2.4% more than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 29.8% of third downs away from home (0.7% less than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 at New England W 34-0 CBS 10/15/2023 at Houston L 20-13 FOX 10/19/2023 Jacksonville L 31-24 Amazon Prime Video 10/29/2023 at Indianapolis - FOX 11/5/2023 Chicago - CBS 11/12/2023 at Minnesota - FOX 11/26/2023 at Atlanta - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.