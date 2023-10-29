UAC Games Today: How to Watch UAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Seeking details on how to watch all of the Week 9 college football action? Below, we outline how you can watch all one game involving teams from the UAC.
UAC Game on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Utah Tech Trailblazers
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
