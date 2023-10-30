On Monday, October 30, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) square off against the Golden State Warriors (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSNO, and NBCS-BA.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Information

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum's numbers last season were 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. He also drained 43.7% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.8 triples.

Last season, Jonas Valanciunas recorded an average of 14.1 points, 10.2 boards and 1.8 assists per game.

Brandon Ingram averaged 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Herbert Jones' numbers last season were 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He sank 46.9% of his shots from the field.

Last season, Zion Williamson posted 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He made 60.8% of his shots from the floor.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry put up 29.4 points last season, plus 6.3 assists and 6.1 boards.

Klay Thompson's numbers last season were 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the field and 41.2% from downtown, with an average of 4.4 made 3-pointers (first in NBA).

Chris Paul's numbers last season were 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game, shooting 44.0% from the field and 37.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Kevon Looney's stats last season were 7.0 points, 9.3 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 63.0% from the field.

Jonathan Kuminga's numbers last season were 9.9 points, 3.4 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 52.5% from the field.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pelicans Warriors 114.4 Points Avg. 118.9 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 117.1 48.0% Field Goal % 47.9% 36.4% Three Point % 38.5%

