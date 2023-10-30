Pelicans vs. Warriors Injury Report Today - October 30
The New Orleans Pelicans (2-0) are monitoring three players on the injury report heading into a Monday, October 30 matchup with the Golden State Warriors (2-1) at Smoothie King Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jose Alvarado
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|Trey Murphy III
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|Naji Marshall
|SF
|Out
|Knee
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today
Warriors Injuries: Jonathan Kuminga: Questionable (Foot)
Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: NBA TV, BSNO, and NBCS-BA
Pelicans vs. Warriors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pelicans
|-2.5
|233.5
