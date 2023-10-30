The New Orleans Pelicans (2-0) face the Golden State Warriors (2-1) on October 30, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSNO, and NBCS-BA.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: NBA TV

Pelicans vs Warriors Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans shot 48% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Warriors allowed to opponents.

New Orleans went 35-15 when it shot higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Pelicans were the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Warriors finished eighth.

Last year, the Pelicans recorded just 2.7 fewer points per game (114.4) than the Warriors gave up (117.1).

New Orleans went 25-5 last season when scoring more than 117.1 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Pelicans played better when playing at home last season, averaging 114.9 points per game, compared to 113.8 per game in road games.

New Orleans surrendered 109.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 115 on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Pelicans fared better at home last season, sinking 11.6 treys per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 35.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

