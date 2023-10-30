There are two matchups on today's Serie A schedule, including Atalanta playing Empoli FC.

There is live coverage available for all the action in Serie A today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Empoli FC vs Atalanta

Atalanta is on the road to face Empoli FC at Carlo Castellani in Empoli.

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Atalanta (-175)

Atalanta (-175) Underdog: Empoli FC (+400)

Empoli FC (+400) Draw: (+320)

(+320) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Lazio vs ACF Fiorentina

ACF Fiorentina makes the trip to face Lazio at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Lazio (+125)

Lazio (+125) Underdog: ACF Fiorentina (+210)

ACF Fiorentina (+210) Draw: (+230)

(+230) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.