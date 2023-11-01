A game at home versus the Wiley Wildcats is up next for the Grambling Tigers women (3-4), on Monday, December 11 at 1:00 PM ET.

Grambling's next matchup information

Opponent: Wiley Wildcats

Wiley Wildcats Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center

Top Grambling players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Demya Young 6 12.7 3.8 0.8 1.0 0.2 41.0% (25-61) 42.1% (16-38) Anijah Grant 7 9.4 4.9 0.3 1.7 0.4 44.6% (29-65) 0.0% (0-1) Jazmyne Jackson 7 9.0 1.9 1.4 1.3 0.0 26.6% (21-79) 31.6% (12-38) Brenda McKinney 7 8.3 7.3 0.3 0.9 0.1 47.2% (17-36) 0.0% (0-5) Douthshine Prien 5 8.6 3.8 3.2 3.6 0.2 30.2% (13-43) 20.0% (1-5)

