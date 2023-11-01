Louisiana's 2023-24 men's college basketball season resumes (the Ragin' Cajuns are currently 5-3) on Saturday, December 9 at 3:00 PM ET, away versus the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

If you're looking to catch the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Louisiana games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Louisiana's next matchup information

Opponent: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Thomas Assembly Center

Thomas Assembly Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Louisiana's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Louisiana players

Shop for Louisiana gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kobe Julien 8 19.9 3.8 1.8 1.9 1.0 48.6% (54-111) 45.2% (19-42) Joe Charles 8 11.9 8.8 1.4 1.4 1.3 47.4% (37-78) 39.4% (13-33) Themus Fulks 7 11.3 2.6 4.7 0.7 0.0 46.9% (30-64) 45.5% (5-11) Kentrell Garnett 8 9.6 2.1 1.6 1.4 0.1 44.4% (28-63) 41.3% (19-46) Hosana Kitenge 8 7.8 4.4 1.1 1.4 0.5 58.1% (25-43) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.