Louisiana (5-2) will resume its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET, on the road against the LSU Tigers.

Upcoming Louisiana games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 LSU A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 13 Lamar H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 North Texas H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 LSU-Shreveport H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Appalachian State H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Old Dominion A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 JMU A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Troy A 6:15 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Arkansas State A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 UL Monroe H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Troy H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Coastal Carolina H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Texas State H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Southern Miss A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 UL Monroe A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Louisiana's next matchup information

  • Opponent: LSU Tigers
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Broadcast: SEC Network+

Top Louisiana players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Tamera Johnson 7 12.1 8.9 0.9 2.0 0.4 44.9% (31-69) 16.7% (2-12)
Destiny Rice 7 9.3 2.6 1.6 0.9 0.0 48.8% (21-43) 11.1% (1-9)
Brandi Williams 5 10.2 3.2 0.2 0.4 0.0 27.3% (12-44) 32.3% (10-31)
Ashlyn Jones 7 6.3 2.4 0.4 0.7 0.3 58.1% (18-31) 0.0% (0-1)
Nubia Imani Benedith 7 4.9 0.9 1.3 0.3 0.0 26.7% (12-45) 26.3% (5-19)

