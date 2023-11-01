The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2) will be at home against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 3:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues.

Upcoming Louisiana Tech games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Louisiana H 3:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 SE Louisiana H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Saint Louis A 8:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Seattle U A 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Grand Canyon A 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Dallas Christian H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Sam Houston A 5:30 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Middle Tennessee A 9:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Liberty H 3:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Jacksonville State A 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 UTEP H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 New Mexico State H 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Florida International A 7:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Western Kentucky H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Liberty A 8:00 PM

Louisiana Tech's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Thomas Assembly Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Louisiana Tech players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Isaiah Crawford 9 15.4 5.3 2.7 1.9 1.1 51.6% (47-91) 38.1% (8-21)
Daniel Batcho 7 12.9 10.9 0.7 0.3 2.0 52.5% (32-61) -
Tahlik Chavez 9 9.7 2.4 1.2 0.9 0.0 30.4% (24-79) 32.3% (20-62)
Jaylin Henderson 9 8.4 2.2 1.4 0.8 0.1 42.6% (26-61) 35.7% (10-28)
Devin Ree 8 8.8 2.5 0.4 1.3 0.0 68.6% (24-35) 70.0% (14-20)

