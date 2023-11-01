Buy Tickets for LSU Tigers Basketball Games
The LSU Tigers (5-3) will be at home against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 1:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.
Upcoming LSU games
LSU's next matchup information
- Opponent: Kansas State Wildcats
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- Broadcast: SEC Network
Top LSU players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Will Baker
|8
|14.9
|5.8
|0.9
|0.6
|0.9
|55.3% (42-76)
|46.2% (6-13)
|Jordan Wright
|8
|12.5
|5.3
|1.6
|2.1
|0.3
|34.8% (31-89)
|31.6% (12-38)
|Jalen Reed
|8
|9.6
|5.9
|1.6
|0.4
|1.4
|56.3% (27-48)
|20.0% (1-5)
|Tyrell Ward
|8
|9.5
|2.5
|0.9
|1.4
|0.4
|42.3% (22-52)
|40.0% (12-30)
|Mike Williams III
|8
|7.1
|1.9
|1.6
|2.0
|0.1
|45.5% (20-44)
|23.5% (4-17)
