LSU (8-1) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET, at home against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

Upcoming LSU games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Louisiana H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 12 McNeese H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Northwestern State H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Coppin State A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Jacksonville H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Missouri H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 Ole Miss A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Texas A&M H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Auburn A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Alabama A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Arkansas H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 South Carolina H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 29 Mississippi State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 Florida H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Vanderbilt A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

LSU's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Broadcast: SEC Network+

Top LSU players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Aneesah Morrow 9 18.2 8.4 1.2 3.4 1.4 47.5% (66-139) 15.8% (3-19)
Mikaylah Williams 9 17.8 4.1 2.6 1.0 0.2 54.6% (59-108) 51.3% (20-39)
Hailey Van Lith 9 12.2 2.0 5.0 1.4 0.4 42.9% (39-91) 32.0% (8-25)
Flau'jae Johnson 8 11.6 7.5 1.9 2.3 0.8 55.1% (38-69) 33.3% (4-12)
Angel Reese 5 17.4 10.0 1.6 1.0 0.6 47.5% (28-59) 0.0% (0-5)

