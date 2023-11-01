Buy Tickets for LSU Tigers Women's Basketball Games
LSU (8-1) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET, at home against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
Upcoming LSU games
LSU's next matchup information
- Opponent: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- Broadcast: SEC Network+
Top LSU players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Aneesah Morrow
|9
|18.2
|8.4
|1.2
|3.4
|1.4
|47.5% (66-139)
|15.8% (3-19)
|Mikaylah Williams
|9
|17.8
|4.1
|2.6
|1.0
|0.2
|54.6% (59-108)
|51.3% (20-39)
|Hailey Van Lith
|9
|12.2
|2.0
|5.0
|1.4
|0.4
|42.9% (39-91)
|32.0% (8-25)
|Flau'jae Johnson
|8
|11.6
|7.5
|1.9
|2.3
|0.8
|55.1% (38-69)
|33.3% (4-12)
|Angel Reese
|5
|17.4
|10.0
|1.6
|1.0
|0.6
|47.5% (28-59)
|0.0% (0-5)
