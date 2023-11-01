Don't be a fair-weather fan of the McNeese Cowboys. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. More details, along with current team stats, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get McNeese Cowboys jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

McNeese team leaders

Want to buy Shahada Wells' jersey? Or another McNeese player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Shahada Wells 8 18.4 3.6 3.0 2.1 0.6 Antavion Collum 8 12.0 5.5 1.3 1.8 0.3 Christian Shumate 8 11.4 10.5 0.9 0.9 1.4 Damian Richards Jr. 8 9.3 2.1 0.5 0.8 0.1 Javohn Garcia 7 9.7 3.6 1.1 1.4 0.1 Cam Jones 8 6.8 3.8 1.4 1.0 0.3 Omar Cooper 8 4.5 1.4 3.6 1.9 0.1 Roberts Berze 7 3.1 1.3 0.3 0.6 0.0 Nasir Mann 3 7.0 5.3 0.7 1.0 0.0 T'Johnn Brown 4 4.8 0.8 1.8 1.0 0.0

McNeese season stats

This season, McNeese has put together a 6-2 record so far.

At home this year, the Cowboys are unbeaten (3-0) while going 2-2 on the road and 1-0 in neutral-site games.

Against the VCU Rams, a top 100 team in the RPI, McNeese notched its signature win of the season on November 6, a 76-65 road victory.

The Cowboys have faced a Top 25 team zero times this season.

McNeese's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 teams.

Looking to bet on the Cowboys? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming McNeese games

Check out the Cowboys in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 UT Martin H 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Mississippi University for Women H 8:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Southern Miss H 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Louisiana H 4:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Texas A&M-Commerce A 2:00 PM

Check out the Cowboys this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.