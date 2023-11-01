McNeese (8-2) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign on Wednesday, December 13 at 8:00 PM ET, at home against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Upcoming McNeese games

McNeese's next matchup information

Opponent: Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Southern Miss Golden Eagles Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Location: The Legacy Center

The Legacy Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top McNeese players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Shahada Wells 9 19.1 4.1 3.3 2.3 0.7 56.2% (68-121) 44.8% (13-29) Christian Shumate 10 12.5 9.8 0.8 1.1 1.3 55.2% (53-96) 33.3% (4-12) Antavion Collum 10 10.4 5.3 1.2 1.7 0.3 47.6% (39-82) 43.8% (14-32) Damian Richards Jr. 10 9.9 2.0 0.7 0.7 0.1 52.8% (38-72) 45.0% (18-40) Javohn Garcia 8 9.4 3.8 1.4 1.3 0.1 40.6% (28-69) 39.1% (9-23)

