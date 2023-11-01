Exclusive Offers on New Orleans Privateers Women's Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, hat, or other apparel. Keep reading to learn more about the women's team.
New Orleans team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Dee Dee Pryor
|5
|12.6
|3.8
|2.0
|2.2
|0.0
|Justice Ross
|6
|8.8
|3.7
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|Alexis Calderon
|6
|8.0
|3.2
|1.8
|2.8
|0.5
|Jayla Kimbrough
|6
|7.8
|4.3
|0.2
|0.3
|0.3
|Nahja Scott
|6
|5.7
|3.5
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|Brianna Ellis
|5
|4.2
|4.2
|1.0
|2.6
|0.2
|Zoe Cooper
|6
|3.3
|5.2
|0.5
|0.3
|0.2
|Nora Francois
|3
|5.7
|1.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|Evelina Davlakou
|4
|2.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|Kristen Crenshaw-Gill
|4
|1.5
|0.8
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
New Orleans season stats
- This season, New Orleans has won just one game (1-5).
- The Privateers are 1-0 at home and 0-5 on the road this year.
- Against the Alcorn State Braves on November 21, New Orleans captured its signature win of the season, which was a 53-42 home victory.
- The Privateers are winless this season in one game against Top 25 teams.
- There are 22 games left on New Orleans' schedule in 2023-24, and none are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.
Upcoming New Orleans games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sat, Dec 2
|Louisiana
|H
|3:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 6
|Tulane
|A
|7:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 11
|UCF
|A
|11:00 AM
|Mon, Dec 18
|Tarleton State
|H
|12:00 PM
|Thu, Jan 4
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|H
|7:30 PM
