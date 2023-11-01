Nicholls State (3-6) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, at home against the Elizabeth City State Vikings.

Upcoming Nicholls State games

Nicholls State's next matchup information

Opponent: Elizabeth City State Vikings

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Stopher Gym

Stopher Gym Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Nicholls State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jamal West 9 16.7 7.8 3.1 0.8 1.8 52.0% (51-98) 42.9% (3-7) Jalen White 9 11.7 2.6 0.4 1.7 0.2 46.6% (34-73) 43.1% (28-65) Robert Brown III 9 10.7 4.0 1.9 1.3 0.1 34.4% (32-93) 26.4% (14-53) Diante Smith 7 12.1 5.6 2.1 2.3 0.3 38.2% (29-76) 37.5% (15-40) Micah Thomas 7 8.7 1.6 1.1 0.1 0.0 38.2% (21-55) 42.1% (8-19)

