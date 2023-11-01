The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) match up with the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Venue: Paycom Center

Pelicans vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Thunder Moneyline Pelicans Moneyline BetMGM Thunder (-3.5) 225.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Pelicans vs Thunder Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder put up 117.5 points per game (fifth in the league) last season while allowing 116.4 per outing (19th in the NBA). They had a +89 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Pelicans averaged 114.4 points per game last season (15th in the league) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in the NBA). They had a +155 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

These teams scored a combined 231.9 points per game last season, 6.4 more points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams allowed 228.9 points per contest last year, 3.4 more points than the total for this game.

Oklahoma City covered 47 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.

New Orleans put together a 40-42-0 ATS record last year.

Pelicans and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +5000 +2000 - Thunder +6600 +2500 -

