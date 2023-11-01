As they prepare for their Wednesday, November 1 matchup with the Calgary Flames (2-6-1) at Scotiabank Saddledome, which begins at 8:30 PM ET, the Dallas Stars (5-1-1) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Ruzicka C Questionable Shoulder Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder Oliver Kylington D Out Undisclosed Kevin Rooney C Out Shoulder

Stars vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Stars Season Insights

Dallas' 21 total goals (three per game) make it the 26th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

They have the league's 10th-best goal differential at +4.

Flames Season Insights

With 19 goals (2.1 per game), the Flames have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.

Calgary has given up 33 total goals this season (3.7 per game), ranking 28th in the league.

They have the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -14.

Stars vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-125) Flames (+105) 6

