Tulane team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kevin Cross 6 19.5 7.7 3.5 1.2 1.0 Sion James 6 15.5 4.7 2.0 2.0 0.7 Kolby King 6 14.8 4.2 2.7 2.3 0.2 Collin Holloway 6 12.3 2.7 1.0 1.0 0.2 Jaylen Forbes 5 10.4 2.6 2.0 1.4 0.2 Tre' Williams 5 8.2 2.4 2.0 1.6 0.0 Gregg Glenn III 6 5.3 3.5 0.7 1.0 0.7 Percy Daniels 6 2.7 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.8 Mier Panoam 4 2.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 Logan Stephens 3 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0

Tulane season stats

Tulane has gone 5-1 so far this season.

This year, the Green Wave haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Of Tulane's 24 remaining games, three are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Tulane games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Fordham A 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Mississippi State N 11:30 AM Thu, Dec 14 Furman H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Southern H 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 George Mason H 2:00 PM

