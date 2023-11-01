Coming up for the Tulane Green Wave (6-1) is a game versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs, tipping off at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to go to see the Tulane Green Wave in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Tulane games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Mississippi State N 11:30 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 14 Furman H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Southern H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 George Mason H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Dillard H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Rice H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 North Texas A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Florida Atlantic H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Tulsa A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 UAB A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Memphis H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 UTSA A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Charlotte H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 SMU A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 Temple H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Tulane's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Mississippi State Bulldogs
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Location: State Farm Arena
  • Broadcast: SEC Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Tulane's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Tulane players

Shop for Tulane gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kevin Cross 6 19.5 7.7 3.5 1.2 1.0 61.3% (38-62) 50.0% (6-12)
Sion James 7 15.0 5.3 2.1 1.9 0.6 61.5% (32-52) 52.2% (12-23)
Kolby King 7 14.7 4.1 2.3 2.4 0.1 54.8% (34-62) 34.8% (8-23)
Collin Holloway 7 14.3 3.0 0.9 1.1 0.6 58.3% (35-60) 10.0% (1-10)
Jaylen Forbes 6 11.7 2.8 2.2 1.3 0.2 33.3% (19-57) 26.5% (9-34)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.