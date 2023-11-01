If you're a big fan of Tulane women's basketball, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other Green Wave apparel. For more details, keep scrolling.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Tulane Green Wave jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Tulane team leaders

Want to buy Kyren Whittington's jersey? Or another Tulane player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kyren Whittington 6 16.7 4.3 1.8 3.0 0.0 Hannah Pratt 6 13.8 6.0 1.7 0.8 0.8 Marta Galic 6 12.2 5.8 1.2 0.8 0.2 Amira Mabry 6 8.5 5.7 0.3 0.7 0.3 Irina Parau 6 7.7 6.3 2.2 0.7 0.7 Kaylah Rainey 6 3.5 2.7 4.0 0.8 0.2 Chiara Grattini 6 1.7 0.8 1.2 0.5 0.0 Kierra Middleton 1 5.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 0.0 McKenzi Carter 4 0.8 0.5 0.0 0.3 0.0 Lilybeth Ba 4 0.8 0.5 0.0 0.3 0.3

Tulane season stats

This season, Tulane has a 3-3 record so far.

The Green Wave are 2-1 at home, 1-0 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Tulane's best win this season came on November 19 in a 64-58 victory over the Mercer Bears.

The Green Wave, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have posted a record of 0-1.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Tulane has no games remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Green Wave? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Tulane games

Check out the Green Wave in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Missouri State A 7:30 PM Wed, Dec 6 New Orleans H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Howard H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Little Rock H 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Wichita State A 3:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Tulane this season.

Check out the Green Wave this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.