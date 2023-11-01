UL Monroe's 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues (the Warhawks are currently 7-1) on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:30 PM ET, at home versus the Northwestern State Demons.

Upcoming UL Monroe games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Tue, Dec 12 Northwestern State H 7:30 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Alabama A 1:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Cal A 5:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 JMU H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Georgia State A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Georgia Southern A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 South Alabama H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Texas State H 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Louisiana A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Southern Miss A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Arkansas State H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Coastal Carolina H 1:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Troy H 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Louisiana H 3:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Appalachian State A 6:30 PM

UL Monroe's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Northwestern State Demons
  • Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Fant-Ewing Coliseum

Top UL Monroe players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Daisha Bradford 8 23.0 7.8 5.1 2.4 0.4 41.3% (64-155) 36.2% (25-69)
Jakayla Johnson 8 13.0 3.5 2.9 1.5 0.0 51.5% (35-68) 38.5% (10-26)
Katlyn Manuel 8 11.3 6.5 0.6 1.0 1.1 53.8% (35-65) -
Sania Wells 8 9.8 3.6 2.5 1.9 0.1 33.3% (26-78) 34.3% (12-35)
Lauren Gross 8 7.0 3.4 1.0 1.3 0.0 38.8% (19-49) 37.8% (14-37)

