Herbert Jones and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 1, Jones put up five points and six rebounds in a 110-106 win against the Thunder.

With prop bets available for Jones, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-120)

Over 9.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-135)

Over 3.5 (-135) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-179)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pistons conceded 118.5 points per game last year, 27th in the NBA.

The Pistons were the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA last year, conceding 44.7 boards per contest.

Allowing an average of 25.8 assists last season, the Pistons were the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

Defensively, the Pistons conceded 12.0 made three-pointers per contest last season, ninth in the NBA.

