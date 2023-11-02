The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest versus the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Matt Duchene score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Duchene stats and insights

Duchene has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.

Duchene has no points on the power play.

Duchene averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 32 total goals (four per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.5 hits and 11.5 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

